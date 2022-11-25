The countdown is on: KeyCorp (KEY)

For the readers interested in the stock health of KeyCorp (KEY). It is currently valued at $18.92. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $19.02, after setting-off with the price of $18.84. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.83 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.90.Recently in News on November 22, 2022, Lift Up Westchester Receives $200,000 From KeyBank To Launch Career Center for Job Training and Advancement. Lifting Up Westchester (LUW), a community-based, social services agency providing life changing support to our Westchester County residents in crisis, announces receipt of a two-year, $200,000 charitable grant from KeyBank Foundation to launch a new Career Center. The Center will take a holistic approach to strengthening people’s stability and self-sufficiency. The groundbreaking project will combine a variety of resources that will position LUW to help address a broader set of unique challenges individuals are experiencing in our community – the employment stability and wage advancement of extremely low-income and Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) individuals and people facing a variety of challenges to employment, housing, and living independently. You can read further details here

KeyCorp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.17 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $15.26 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

KeyCorp (KEY) full year performance was -21.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KeyCorp shares are logging -30.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.26 and $27.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6214061 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KeyCorp (KEY) recorded performance in the market was -18.20%, having the revenues showcasing -0.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.71B, as it employees total of 17477 workers.

Specialists analysis on KeyCorp (KEY)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the KeyCorp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.81, with a change in the price was noted +1.54. In a similar fashion, KeyCorp posted a movement of +8.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,677,416 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KEY is recording 1.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.69.

Trends and Technical analysis: KeyCorp (KEY)

Raw Stochastic average of KeyCorp in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.07%, alongside a downfall of -21.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.73% during last recorded quarter.