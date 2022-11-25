Nikola Corporation (NKLA): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is priced at $2.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.30 and reached a high price of $2.43, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.30. The stock touched a low price of $2.28.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, NIKOLA ADDS INDUSTRY VETERAN TO LEAD TRUCK SALES AND SERVICE. Bruce Kurtt named Senior Vice President, Sales and Commercial Operations. You can read further details here

Nikola Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.87 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $2.27 for the same time period, recorded on 11/22/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) full year performance was -77.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nikola Corporation shares are logging -80.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.27 and $12.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8369263 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) recorded performance in the market was -75.89%, having the revenues showcasing -61.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.19B, as it employees total of 900 workers.

Specialists analysis on Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Nikola Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.67, with a change in the price was noted -2.81. In a similar fashion, Nikola Corporation posted a movement of -54.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,095,284 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NKLA is recording 0.53 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Trends and Technical analysis: Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Raw Stochastic average of Nikola Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.85%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -61.86%, alongside a downfall of -77.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -20.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.43% during last recorded quarter.