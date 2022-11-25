Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR): Major Movement on the Horizon

For the readers interested in the stock health of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR). It is currently valued at $1.75. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.15, after setting-off with the price of $2.11. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.59 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.97.Recently in News on November 23, 2022, Jeffs’ Brands Targeting the $2 Billion Market of Pest Control Products by Signing a Non-Binding Term Sheet with an Amazon.uk Market Leader. The UK company had Approximately $6 Million Revenues in 2021 and purchase price expected to be approximately $2.5 million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd shares are logging -46.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $3.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 889897 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) recorded performance in the market was -34.70%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.97M.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JFBR is recording 5.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.57.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.70%. The shares increased approximately by -6.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 62.04% in the period of the last 30 days.