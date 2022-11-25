Here is why Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 14.26%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL), which is $1.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.1673 after opening rate of $1.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.05 before closing at $1.04.Recently in News on November 17, 2022, Lion Announces Hong Kong Virtual Asset Trading Platform License Application, to Strengthen Digital Business Footprint. Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “The Group”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services as well as a developer of new growth products including SPAC sponsorship, NFT and metaverse-related initiatives, today announced that the Group will formally apply to the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (“Hong Kong SFC”) for a Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) license (“SFC Type 7 license”) to further expand its digital business footprint. You can read further details here

Lion Group Holding Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1500 on 09/28/22, with the lowest value was $0.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) full year performance was -46.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares are logging -47.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $2.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 541840 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) recorded performance in the market was -12.12%, having the revenues showcasing -24.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.16M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lion Group Holding Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3285, with a change in the price was noted +0.12. In a similar fashion, Lion Group Holding Ltd. posted a movement of +11.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 976,355 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LGHL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)

Raw Stochastic average of Lion Group Holding Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.02%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lion Group Holding Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.73%, alongside a downfall of -46.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -35.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.18% during last recorded quarter.