Gear up for the change! Perfect Corp. (PERF) has hit the volume of 3885119

Perfect Corp. (PERF) is priced at $7.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.75 and reached a high price of $8.2965, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.27. The stock touched a low price of $5.57.Recently in News on November 18, 2022, Perfect Corp. to Announce Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2022 on November 30, 2022. Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) (“Perfect” or the “Company”), a global leader in providing augmented reality (“AR”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) solutions to beauty and fashion industries, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first nine months ended September 30, 2022 before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and to hold a conference call at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Taipei Standard Time) that same day. You can read further details here

Perfect Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Perfect Corp. (PERF) full year performance was -24.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Perfect Corp. shares are logging -65.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.90 and $21.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3885119 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Perfect Corp. (PERF) recorded performance in the market was -25.48%, having the revenues showcasing -26.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.01B, as it employees total of 295 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Perfect Corp. (PERF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Perfect Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PERF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Perfect Corp. (PERF)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Perfect Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -25.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.41%, alongside a downfall of -24.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -26.01% during last recorded quarter.