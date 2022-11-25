Do AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) beta value of 0.52 signposts another twist?

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is priced at $66.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $66.27 and reached a high price of $66.43, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $66.12. The stock touched a low price of $65.785.Recently in News on November 24, 2022, AstraZeneca Thailand Wins Two ACES Awards 2022: “Industry Champions of the Year” and “Community Initiative”. AstraZeneca (Thailand) Co., Ltd., was recently honoured with two accolades in the categories of Industry Champions of the Year and Community Initiative at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2022 (ACES Awards 2022). You can read further details here

AstraZeneca PLC had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $71.70 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $52.65 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) full year performance was 16.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AstraZeneca PLC shares are logging -7.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $52.65 and $71.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1116407 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) recorded performance in the market was 13.51%, having the revenues showcasing -3.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 202.76B, as it employees total of 83100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 61.73, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, AstraZeneca PLC posted a movement of -0.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,259,747 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AZN is recording 0.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

Technical breakdown of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Raw Stochastic average of AstraZeneca PLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.01%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AstraZeneca PLC, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.03%, alongside a boost of 16.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.14% during last recorded quarter.