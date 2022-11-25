Altria Group Inc. (MO) is on the roll with an average volume of 9.12M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Altria Group Inc. (MO), which is $45.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $45.31 after opening rate of $45.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $44.625 before closing at $45.02.Recently in News on October 27, 2022, Altria Announces Election of Jacinto Hernandez to Altria’s Board of Directors and Retirement of Board Member Leo Kiely. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is pleased to announce that Jacinto “Jase” Hernandez will join our Board of Directors (Board) on November 1, 2022. You can read further details here

Altria Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.05 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $40.35 for the same time period, recorded on 09/30/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Altria Group Inc. (MO) full year performance was 1.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altria Group Inc. shares are logging -21.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.35 and $57.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1194565 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altria Group Inc. (MO) recorded performance in the market was -5.00%, having the revenues showcasing -2.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 79.72B, as it employees total of 6000 workers.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.07, with a change in the price was noted +3.88. In a similar fashion, Altria Group Inc. posted a movement of +9.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,401,138 in trading volumes.

Altria Group Inc. (MO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Altria Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Altria Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.46%, alongside a boost of 1.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.95% during last recorded quarter.