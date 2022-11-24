United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) was valued at $42.65. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $42.44 while reaching the peak value of $42.93 and lowest value recorded on the day was $42.23. The stock current value is $42.61.Recently in News on November 18, 2022, 49th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases for United Bankshares, Inc. United Bankshares, Inc. (“United”) (NASDAQ: UBSI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.36 per share for shareholders of record as of December 9, 2022. Dividends per share of $1.44 for the year 2022 represents an increase over the $1.41 per share paid for the year of 2021. The dividend payout of approximately $48.5 million on 134.7 million shares is payable January 3, 2023. You can read further details here

United Bankshares Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $44.15 on 11/11/22, with the lowest value was $33.11 for the same time period, recorded on 05/02/22.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) full year performance was 8.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Bankshares Inc. shares are logging -3.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.11 and $44.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 379570 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) recorded performance in the market was 17.45%, having the revenues showcasing 9.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.71B, as it employees total of 2966 workers.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.48, with a change in the price was noted +6.98. In a similar fashion, United Bankshares Inc. posted a movement of +19.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 669,379 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UBSI is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of United Bankshares Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.89%.

If we look into the earlier routines of United Bankshares Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.52%, alongside a boost of 8.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.28% during last recorded quarter.