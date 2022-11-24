Tidewater Inc. (TDW): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tidewater Inc. (TDW), which is $30.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $30.55 after opening rate of $30.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $29.34 before closing at $30.79.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Tidewater Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (the “Company” or “Tidewater”) today announced the pricing of its registered underwritten public offering of 3,987,914 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $30.25 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $120,634,398. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering (before expenses) to repurchase from Banyan Overseas Limited (“Banyan”) a number of warrants exercisable for shares of the Company’s common stock (“Warrants”) equal to the number of shares of the Company’s common stock sold in the offering. The Warrants were issued to Banyan in connection with the Company’s acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Swire Pacific Offshore Holdings Limited (now known as Tidewater Offshore Holdings Limited) from Banyan. You can read further details here

Tidewater Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.50 on 11/04/22, with the lowest value was $10.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) full year performance was 157.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tidewater Inc. shares are logging -17.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 209.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $36.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 324427 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tidewater Inc. (TDW) recorded performance in the market was 181.98%, having the revenues showcasing 35.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.58B, as it employees total of 4400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.35, with a change in the price was noted +10.95. In a similar fashion, Tidewater Inc. posted a movement of +56.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 516,405 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TDW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

Technical breakdown of Tidewater Inc. (TDW)

Raw Stochastic average of Tidewater Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tidewater Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 181.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.64%, alongside a boost of 157.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.97% during last recorded quarter.