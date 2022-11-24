This is to seal it as Wabash National Corporation (WNC) shares are up 109.73% from its 52-week low

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is priced at $25.65 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on November 18, 2022, Wabash Appoints Sudhanshu Priyadarshi to Board of Directors. Sudhanshu Priyadarshi. You can read further details here

Wabash National Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.79 on 11/18/22, with the lowest value was $12.23 for the same time period, recorded on 04/08/22.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) full year performance was 39.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wabash National Corporation shares are logging -0.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.23 and $25.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 327622 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wabash National Corporation (WNC) recorded performance in the market was 31.40%, having the revenues showcasing 38.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.18B, as it employees total of 6200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wabash National Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.80, with a change in the price was noted +11.96. In a similar fashion, Wabash National Corporation posted a movement of +87.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 386,006 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WNC is recording 1.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.23.

Technical breakdown of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Raw Stochastic average of Wabash National Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Wabash National Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 74.25%, alongside a boost of 39.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.35% during last recorded quarter.