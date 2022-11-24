The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

At the end of the latest market close, Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) was valued at $266.97. The stock current value is $266.61.Recently in News on November 22, 2022, Rockwell Automation Introduces Intelligent Edge Management Solution FactoryTalk Edge. FactoryTalk® Edge™ helps customers tap Industrial digital transformation at the edge and unlock higher value edge use cases at enterprise scale. You can read further details here

Rockwell Automation Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $349.00 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $190.08 for the same time period, recorded on 06/22/22.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) full year performance was -22.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rockwell Automation Inc. shares are logging -24.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $190.08 and $354.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 376859 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) recorded performance in the market was -23.57%, having the revenues showcasing 8.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.92B, as it employees total of 26000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rockwell Automation Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 238.44, with a change in the price was noted +66.99. In a similar fashion, Rockwell Automation Inc. posted a movement of +33.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 768,716 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ROK is recording 1.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.05.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rockwell Automation Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.21%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rockwell Automation Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.09%, alongside a downfall of -22.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.00% during last recorded quarter.