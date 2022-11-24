The clock is ticking: The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT)

At the end of the latest market close, The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) was valued at $22.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.69 while reaching the peak value of $22.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $22.5873. The stock current value is $22.78.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, The Hackett Group, Inc. Commences $120 Million Dutch Auction Tender Offer. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) (“Hackett” or the “Company”), a leading benchmarking, research advisory and strategic consultancy firm that enables organizations to achieve Digital World Class™ performance, today announced that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer to purchase up to $120 million in value of its common stock at a price not greater than $23.50 nor less than $20.50 per share. The tender offer begins today, November 9, 2022, and will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on December 8, 2022, unless extended or terminated by the Company. You can read further details here

The Hackett Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.78 on 05/04/22, with the lowest value was $16.92 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/22.

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) full year performance was 2.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Hackett Group Inc. shares are logging -8.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.92 and $24.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 314128 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) recorded performance in the market was 10.96%, having the revenues showcasing 2.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 726.23M, as it employees total of 1135 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.56, with a change in the price was noted +3.43. In a similar fashion, The Hackett Group Inc. posted a movement of +17.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 122,275 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HCKT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT)

Raw Stochastic average of The Hackett Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Hackett Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.21%, alongside a boost of 2.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.57% during last recorded quarter.