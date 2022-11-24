SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC), which is $8.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.305 after opening rate of $8.23 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.16 before closing at $8.25.Recently in News on October 31, 2022, SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. REPORTS RECORD THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS. Third quarter 2022 net income attributable to SXC was $41.4 million, or $0.49 per share; Year-to-date net income attributable to SXC was $88.9 million, or $1.05 per share. You can read further details here

SunCoke Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.82 on 03/04/22, with the lowest value was $5.72 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) full year performance was 27.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SunCoke Energy Inc. shares are logging -15.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.72 and $9.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 387907 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) recorded performance in the market was 25.80%, having the revenues showcasing 14.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 704.32M, as it employees total of 279 workers.

Analysts verdict on SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SunCoke Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.92, with a change in the price was noted +1.83. In a similar fashion, SunCoke Energy Inc. posted a movement of +28.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 725,538 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SXC is recording 0.98 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.98.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SunCoke Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.35%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SunCoke Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.35%, alongside a boost of 27.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.82% during last recorded quarter.