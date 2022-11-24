Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) was up 4.90%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE), which is $3.85 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.92 after opening rate of $3.66 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.45 before closing at $3.67.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Whole Earth Brands Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results. Reported revenue growth of 4.9%; constant currency revenue growth of 8.1%, supported by strong performance across both segments. You can read further details here

Whole Earth Brands Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.96 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 10/20/22.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) full year performance was -68.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Whole Earth Brands Inc. shares are logging -68.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $12.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 310055 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) recorded performance in the market was -64.15%, having the revenues showcasing -31.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 159.70M, as it employees total of 745 workers.

Analysts verdict on Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.64, with a change in the price was noted -2.46. In a similar fashion, Whole Earth Brands Inc. posted a movement of -38.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 293,449 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FREE is recording 1.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.31.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Whole Earth Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.78%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Whole Earth Brands Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -42.62%, alongside a downfall of -68.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.62% during last recorded quarter.