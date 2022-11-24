ONE Gas Inc. (OGS): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) was valued at $87.15. The stock current value is $87.54.Recently in News on November 1, 2022, /C O R R E C T I O N — ONE Gas, Inc./. This news release is being issued as a correction to our third quarter 2022 financial results and report released on October 31, 2022. The sole purpose of this correction is due to an inadvertent error that omitted the “Repayment of long-term debt” line in the financing activities section of the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. No other changes have been made to the news release. The complete, corrected release follows:. You can read further details here

ONE Gas Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $92.26 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $68.86 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) full year performance was 28.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ONE Gas Inc. shares are logging -5.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $64.37 and $92.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 317005 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) recorded performance in the market was 12.82%, having the revenues showcasing 7.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.58B, as it employees total of 3600 workers.

Analysts verdict on ONE Gas Inc. (OGS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 79.16, with a change in the price was noted +8.24. In a similar fashion, ONE Gas Inc. posted a movement of +10.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 277,414 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OGS is recording 1.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.99.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ONE Gas Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.75%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ONE Gas Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.69%, alongside a boost of 28.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.38% during last recorded quarter.