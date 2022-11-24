Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) was valued at $17.25. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.09 while reaching the peak value of $17.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.04. The stock current value is $17.38.Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Units. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) (“Kimbell”) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 6,000,000 common units representing limited partner interests, at a public offering price of $17.75 per common unit. The total gross proceeds of the offering, before underwriters’ discounts and estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $106.5 million. Kimbell has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 900,000 additional common units at the public offering price less the underwriting discount and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.08 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $13.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) full year performance was 22.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares are logging -13.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.68 and $20.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 377697 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) recorded performance in the market was 27.51%, having the revenues showcasing -4.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.24B, as it employees total of 28 workers.

The Analysts eye on Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kimbell Royalty Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.56, with a change in the price was noted +1.81. In a similar fashion, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP posted a movement of +11.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 315,310 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KRP is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Technical rundown of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)

Raw Stochastic average of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.12%.

Considering, the past performance of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.05%, alongside a boost of 22.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.35% during last recorded quarter.