Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (HCAR): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (HCAR) is priced at $10.02 after the most recent trading session.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.03 on 11/22/22, with the lowest value was $9.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/26/22.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (HCAR) full year performance was 2.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -2.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.71 and $10.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 331408 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (HCAR) recorded performance in the market was 2.61%, having the revenues showcasing 1.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 415.02M.

The Analysts eye on Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (HCAR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.92, with a change in the price was noted +0.20. In a similar fashion, Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +1.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 121,763 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (HCAR)

Raw Stochastic average of Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.21%.

Considering, the past performance of Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.83%, alongside a boost of 2.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.26% during last recorded quarter.