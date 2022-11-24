Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS), which is $61.31 to be very precise. Recently in News on November 21, 2022, CSG Celebrated as One of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022. India Innovation Center adds another feather to the cap with global certification for its people practices and culture of trust. You can read further details here

CSG Systems International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $66.58 on 08/01/22, with the lowest value was $52.42 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) full year performance was 15.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CSG Systems International Inc. shares are logging -7.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $51.28 and $66.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 337999 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) recorded performance in the market was 6.40%, having the revenues showcasing 5.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.94B, as it employees total of 5200 workers.

Specialists analysis on CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.65, with a change in the price was noted +1.23. In a similar fashion, CSG Systems International Inc. posted a movement of +2.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 185,664 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSGS is recording 1.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.10.

Trends and Technical analysis: CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS)

Raw Stochastic average of CSG Systems International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.92%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.05%, alongside a boost of 15.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.56% during last recorded quarter.