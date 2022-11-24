BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) is priced at $17.12 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on August 16, 2022, BlackRock Announces Release of Second Quarter Commentaries for Certain Closed-End Funds (BIGZ, BSTZ, BMEZ, BCAT, and ECAT). BlackRock today announced the release of quarterly fund commentaries for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust (NYSE: BIGZ), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: BCAT), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: ECAT) (the “Funds”) for the second quarter of 2022. Learn more about each Fund’s performance and current positioning in its latest commentary:. You can read further details here

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.13 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $16.27 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) full year performance was -55.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II shares are logging -57.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.27 and $40.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 414732 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) recorded performance in the market was -56.03%, having the revenues showcasing -18.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.34B.

Analysts verdict on BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.33, with a change in the price was noted -3.40. In a similar fashion, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II posted a movement of -16.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 302,678 in trading volumes.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.89%, alongside a downfall of -55.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.71% during last recorded quarter.