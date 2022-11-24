Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP), which is $332.60 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $333.86 after opening rate of $329.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $329.49 before closing at $330.42.Recently in News on November 17, 2022, Advisor With More Than $210 Million in Assets Joins Ameriprise for the Firm’s Steller Reputation and Client-Centric Culture. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that John (Carter) Piper, CFP® joined a well-established Ameriprise independent practice, Foundation Wealth Management. The team is based in Bakersfield, California, and led by financial advisors Lance Mackall and Rick Yanez. Piper brings 25 years of experience as a financial advisor, most recently with Wells Fargo, and more than $210 million in client assets. Piper said Ameriprise was his top choice based on the firm’s stellar client-centric reputation and its suite of robust technology capabilities. You can read further details here

Ameriprise Financial Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $339.41 on 11/11/22, with the lowest value was $219.99 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) full year performance was 9.42%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares are logging -2.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $219.99 and $339.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 397625 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) recorded performance in the market was 10.26%, having the revenues showcasing 17.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.63B, as it employees total of 12000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Ameriprise Financial Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 276.17, with a change in the price was noted +97.29. In a similar fashion, Ameriprise Financial Inc. posted a movement of +41.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 581,289 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMP is recording 10.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ameriprise Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ameriprise Financial Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.39%, alongside a boost of 9.42% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.26% during last recorded quarter.