This is to seal it as Enerplus Corporation (ERF) shares are up 115.26% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Enerplus Corporation (ERF) was valued at $18.81. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.44 while reaching the peak value of $18.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $18.14. The stock current value is $18.48. Recently in News on November 3, 2022, Enerplus Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results; Increases Dividend and Updates 2022 Guidance.

Enerplus Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.23 on 11/15/22, with the lowest value was $10.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) full year performance was 92.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enerplus Corporation shares are logging -3.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.59 and $19.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 766282 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enerplus Corporation (ERF) recorded performance in the market was 77.79%, having the revenues showcasing 18.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.28B, as it employees total of 435 workers.

Analysts verdict on Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Enerplus Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.22, with a change in the price was noted +6.07. In a similar fashion, Enerplus Corporation posted a movement of +48.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,850,127 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ERF is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.38.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Enerplus Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Enerplus Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 77.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.00%, alongside a boost of 92.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.68% during last recorded quarter.