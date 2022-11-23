This is to seal it as CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) shares are up 91.58% from its 52-week low

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is priced at $109.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $104.74 and reached a high price of $109.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $102.77. The stock touched a low price of $104.71.Recently in News on November 4, 2022, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the Company will present at the following conferences in November:. You can read further details here

CF Industries Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $119.60 on 08/26/22, with the lowest value was $63.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/22.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) full year performance was 68.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares are logging -8.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $57.25 and $119.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3092867 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) recorded performance in the market was 54.96%, having the revenues showcasing -2.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.69B, as it employees total of 3000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the CF Industries Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 100.27, with a change in the price was noted +24.40. In a similar fashion, CF Industries Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +28.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,564,034 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.67.

Technical breakdown of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CF Industries Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.55%, alongside a boost of 68.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.51% during last recorded quarter.