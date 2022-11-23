Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR): Ready for an explosive trading day

For the readers interested in the stock health of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR). It is currently valued at $67.72. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $68.54, after setting-off with the price of $68.38. Company’s stock value dipped to $67.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $68.17.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, Restaurant Brands International Inc. Appoints Patrick Doyle as Executive Chairman to Accelerate Growth. RBI Board of Directors believes Patrick Doyle’s appointment will unlock exceptional growth potential alongside current leadership. You can read further details here

Restaurant Brands International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $68.54 on 11/22/22, with the lowest value was $46.68 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) full year performance was 16.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares are logging -0.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.68 and $68.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3237369 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) recorded performance in the market was 11.60%, having the revenues showcasing 12.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.64B, as it employees total of 5700 workers.

Specialists analysis on Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Restaurant Brands International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 57.21, with a change in the price was noted +16.13. In a similar fashion, Restaurant Brands International Inc. posted a movement of +31.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,538,385 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QSR is recording 5.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.69.

Trends and Technical analysis: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Raw Stochastic average of Restaurant Brands International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.13%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.82%, alongside a boost of 16.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.66% during last recorded quarter.