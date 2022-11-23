RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

For the readers interested in the stock health of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL). It is currently valued at $0.43. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.466, after setting-off with the price of $0.4649. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.4201 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.47.Recently in News on November 17, 2022, RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive New Data with Opaganib for Nuclear Radiation Injury. Positive in vivo results from a new study of opaganib in radiation-induced hematologic and renal toxicity reaffirms opaganib’s potential protective impact on hematological and kidney function following total body irradiation (TBI). You can read further details here

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2700 on 03/23/22, with the lowest value was $0.4201 for the same time period, recorded on 11/22/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) full year performance was -84.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares are logging -87.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and -5.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $3.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1195527 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) recorded performance in the market was -83.52%, having the revenues showcasing -58.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.21M, as it employees total of 201 workers.

The Analysts eye on RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the RedHill Biopharma Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7619, with a change in the price was noted -0.42. In a similar fashion, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. posted a movement of -49.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,675,332 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL)

Raw Stochastic average of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.01%.

Considering, the past performance of RedHill Biopharma Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -83.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.25%, alongside a downfall of -84.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by -21.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.32% during last recorded quarter.