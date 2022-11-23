Manchester United plc (MANU): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Manchester United plc (MANU) was valued at $13.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.03 while reaching the peak value of $15.495 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.83. The stock current value is $14.94.Recently in News on November 22, 2022, Manchester United Announces Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives to Enhance the Club’s Growth. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU), one of the most successful and historic sports clubs in the world, announces today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. You can read further details here

Manchester United plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.49 on 11/22/22, with the lowest value was $10.41 for the same time period, recorded on 07/11/22.

Manchester United plc (MANU) full year performance was -3.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Manchester United plc shares are logging -9.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.41 and $16.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5358977 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Manchester United plc (MANU) recorded performance in the market was 4.92%, having the revenues showcasing 11.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.41B, as it employees total of 1035 workers.

The Analysts eye on Manchester United plc (MANU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.75, with a change in the price was noted +3.94. In a similar fashion, Manchester United plc posted a movement of +35.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 615,799 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MANU is recording 5.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.18.

Technical rundown of Manchester United plc (MANU)

Raw Stochastic average of Manchester United plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Manchester United plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.95%, alongside a downfall of -3.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.33% during last recorded quarter.