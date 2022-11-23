Here is why Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.21%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), which is $210.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $215.53 after opening rate of $211.65 while the lowest price it went was recorded $211.07 before closing at $214.47.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Host 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference on December 7th. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will hold its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in New York City. The company will provide updates on key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets. You can read further details here

Lowe’s Companies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $260.83 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $170.12 for the same time period, recorded on 06/22/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) full year performance was -15.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares are logging -19.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $170.12 and $263.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 979959 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) recorded performance in the market was -17.03%, having the revenues showcasing 2.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 132.15B, as it employees total of 200000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lowe’s Companies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 195.56, with a change in the price was noted +31.64. In a similar fashion, Lowe’s Companies Inc. posted a movement of +17.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,647,756 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW)

Raw Stochastic average of Lowe’s Companies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lowe’s Companies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.17%, alongside a downfall of -15.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.91% during last recorded quarter.