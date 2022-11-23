Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) was valued at $20.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.92 while reaching the peak value of $25.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.89. The stock current value is $25.56.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.98 on 05/20/22, with the lowest value was $13.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) full year performance was 84.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares are logging 9.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 140.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.62 and $23.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1362690 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) recorded performance in the market was 43.65%, having the revenues showcasing 27.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 396.89M, as it employees total of 596 workers.

Analysts verdict on Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.30, with a change in the price was noted +9.05. In a similar fashion, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of +54.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 345,122 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GRIN is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.45.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.51%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.36%, alongside a boost of 84.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.52% during last recorded quarter.