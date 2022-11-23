General Electric Company (GE): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of General Electric Company (GE), which is $87.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $87.585 after opening rate of $86.30 while the lowest price it went was recorded $86.00 before closing at $85.89.Recently in News on November 22, 2022, GE Announces Closing of Offering of $8.25 Billion Senior Notes issued by GE HealthCare. General Electric Company (“GE”) (NYSE: GE) announced today that GE Healthcare Holding LLC (“GE HealthCare”), a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of GE, has closed its previously announced offering of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.550% senior notes due 2024 (the “2024 notes”), $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.600% senior notes due 2025 (the “2025 notes”) and $1,750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2027 (the “2027 notes” and, together with the 2024 notes and the 2025 notes, the “New Money Notes”), $1,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.857% senior notes due 2030 (the “2030 notes”), $1,750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.905% senior notes due 2032 (the “2032 notes”), and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.377% senior notes due 2052 (the “2052 notes” and, together with the 2030 notes and the 2032 notes, the “SpinCo Debt Securities” and, together with the New Money Notes, the “Notes”). You can read further details here

General Electric Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $103.73 on 01/18/22, with the lowest value was $59.93 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

General Electric Company (GE) full year performance was -13.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, General Electric Company shares are logging -15.84% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $59.93 and $103.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4234154 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the General Electric Company (GE) recorded performance in the market was -7.59%, having the revenues showcasing 13.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.29B, as it employees total of 168000 workers.

General Electric Company (GE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the General Electric Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 72.58, with a change in the price was noted +23.76. In a similar fashion, General Electric Company posted a movement of +37.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,236,825 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GE is recording 0.97 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.83.

General Electric Company (GE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of General Electric Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.65%.

If we look into the earlier routines of General Electric Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.15%, alongside a downfall of -13.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.76% during last recorded quarter.