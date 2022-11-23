Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) market price of $1.48 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Biodesix Inc. (BDSX). It is currently valued at $1.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.57, after setting-off with the price of $1.54. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.28 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.30.Recently in News on November 21, 2022, Biodesix Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 35,075,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $1.15 per share, including the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase up to an additional 4,575,000 shares of common stock in the offering. The gross proceeds to Biodesix from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Biodesix, were $40.3 million. You can read further details here

Biodesix Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.9973 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.9550 for the same time period, recorded on 10/27/22.

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) full year performance was -75.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Biodesix Inc. shares are logging -79.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $7.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 677280 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) recorded performance in the market was -72.02%, having the revenues showcasing -27.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.21M, as it employees total of 218 workers.

Analysts verdict on Biodesix Inc. (BDSX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Biodesix Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6484, with a change in the price was noted -0.16. In a similar fashion, Biodesix Inc. posted a movement of -9.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 165,007 in trading volumes.

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Biodesix Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Biodesix Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.12%, alongside a downfall of -75.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.80% during last recorded quarter.