American Resources Corporation (AREC): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

American Resources Corporation (AREC) is priced at $1.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.60 and reached a high price of $1.7609, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.60. The stock touched a low price of $1.60.Recently in News on November 17, 2022, American Resources Corporation’s Subsidiary, ReElement Technologies LLC, Appoints Daniel Hasler to Board of Directors Upon Spin-Off. Hasler will join advisory board of ReElement Technologies in meantime and help guide the Company through the growth of the business and spin-off. You can read further details here

American Resources Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.5600 on 09/06/22, with the lowest value was $1.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

American Resources Corporation (AREC) full year performance was -9.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Resources Corporation shares are logging -51.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 42.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $3.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 972221 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Resources Corporation (AREC) recorded performance in the market was -5.00%, having the revenues showcasing -39.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 114.45M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

The Analysts eye on American Resources Corporation (AREC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3475, with a change in the price was noted +0.20. In a similar fashion, American Resources Corporation posted a movement of +13.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 729,660 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of American Resources Corporation (AREC)

Raw Stochastic average of American Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.27%.

Considering, the past performance of American Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.04%, alongside a downfall of -9.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.36% during last recorded quarter.