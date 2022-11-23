Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

At the end of the latest market close, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) was valued at $0.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.669 while reaching the peak value of $0.6694 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.6233. The stock current value is $0.63.Recently in News on October 26, 2022, Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Subsidiary, Vayu Aerospace Corporation, Enters a 4-Year Supplier Agreement with U.S Government Contractor, All American Contracting Solutions, Inc. for 225 of Vayu’s G1 UAV’s and 250 KnuckleBuster Tactical UAVs Worth in Excess of $100 Million. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses announced that its subsidiary, Vayu Aerospace Corporation (Vayu), and U.S. Government contractor, All American Contracting, Inc., have entered into a Supplier Agreement for Vayu’s UAVs to be supplied to Africa for assistance in counter terrorism activities. Vayu intends to deliver five G1’s per month, and allotments of KnuckleBuster tactical drones beginning Q1 2023. Additionally, Vayu will be aiding with the training of flight operations and aircraft maintenance. These 225 G1’s and 250 KnuckleBusters, will be configured with varying cameras and attachments at an additional premium, valuing the multi-year contract at $25M+ annually. You can read further details here

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2600 on 02/17/22, with the lowest value was $0.4798 for the same time period, recorded on 10/12/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) full year performance was -79.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares are logging -79.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.48 and $3.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 718625 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) recorded performance in the market was -67.03%, having the revenues showcasing -24.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 115.19M, as it employees total of 480 workers.

The Analysts eye on Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7024, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -9.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 643,266 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALPP is recording 0.52 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.35.

Technical rundown of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP)

Raw Stochastic average of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.90%.

Considering, the past performance of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.07%, alongside a downfall of -79.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.54% during last recorded quarter.