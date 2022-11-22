USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS), which is $10.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.95 after opening rate of $9.94 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.94 before closing at $9.95.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Union Square Hospitality Group Announces Chip Wade to Succeed Founder Danny Meyer as CEO. Danny Meyer remains Executive Chairman; Chip Wade, current President and COO of USHG, becomes CEO effective September 6, 2022. You can read further details here

USHG Acquisition Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.51 on 01/07/22, with the lowest value was $9.79 for the same time period, recorded on 07/13/22.

USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS) full year performance was -3.99%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, USHG Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -4.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.79 and $10.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1535072 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS) recorded performance in the market was -4.05%, having the revenues showcasing 1.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 354.72M.

Analysts verdict on USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the USHG Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.87, with a change in the price was noted +0.21. In a similar fashion, USHG Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +2.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 167,169 in trading volumes.

USHG Acquisition Corp. (HUGS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of USHG Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of USHG Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.40%, alongside a downfall of -3.99% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.02% during last recorded quarter.