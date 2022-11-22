The countdown is on: Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) is priced at $0.20 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.231 and reached a high price of $0.231, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.22. The stock touched a low price of $0.211.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Starry Receives Notice of NYSE Trading Share Price Listing Rule Non-Compliance. The Company intends to cure the deficiency and return to compliance with NYSE listing standard. You can read further details here

Starry Group Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) full year performance was -97.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Starry Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -98.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.17 and $10.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1498884 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) recorded performance in the market was -97.81%, having the revenues showcasing -91.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.25M, as it employees total of 736 workers.

The Analysts eye on Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Starry Group Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0146, with a change in the price was noted -4.19. In a similar fashion, Starry Group Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -95.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,227,936 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

Raw Stochastic average of Starry Group Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.04%.

Considering, the past performance of Starry Group Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -97.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -97.49%, alongside a downfall of -97.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -29.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -74.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -91.40% during last recorded quarter.