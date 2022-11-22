Take note of this Trade Activity: Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Immersion Corporation (IMMR), which is $7.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.13 after opening rate of $6.83 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.83 before closing at $6.83.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Immersion Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results. Announces quarterly dividend. You can read further details here

Immersion Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.29 on 11/17/22, with the lowest value was $4.28 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) full year performance was 15.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Immersion Corporation shares are logging -2.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.28 and $7.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 754986 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Immersion Corporation (IMMR) recorded performance in the market was 24.34%, having the revenues showcasing 24.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 243.17M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.62, with a change in the price was noted +1.76. In a similar fashion, Immersion Corporation posted a movement of +32.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 289,285 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IMMR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Immersion Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.71%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Immersion Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.80%, alongside a boost of 15.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.78% during last recorded quarter.