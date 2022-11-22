Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) was valued at $82.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $80.81 while reaching the peak value of $81.03 and lowest value recorded on the day was $79.465. The stock current value is $79.93.Recently in News on October 26, 2022, TSMC Launches OIP 3DFabric Alliance to Shape the Future of Semiconductor and System Innovations. The Expanded TSMC Open Innovation Platform Drives New Ecosystem Collaboration to Enable Next-Generation HPC and Mobile Applications. You can read further details here

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $145.00 on 01/13/22, with the lowest value was $59.43 for the same time period, recorded on 11/03/22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) full year performance was -35.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares are logging -44.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $59.43 and $145.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 18627504 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) recorded performance in the market was -33.56%, having the revenues showcasing -7.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 393.51B, as it employees total of 52045 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

During the last month, 30 analysts gave the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 77.22, with a change in the price was noted -1.82. In a similar fashion, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited posted a movement of -2.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,549,899 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TSM is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Technical breakdown of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)

Raw Stochastic average of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.42%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.64%, alongside a downfall of -35.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.09% during last recorded quarter.