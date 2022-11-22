Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close The Home Depot Inc. (HD) was up 2.89%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Home Depot Inc. (HD), which is $325.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $318.84 after opening rate of $316.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $314.20 before closing at $316.78.Recently in News on November 22, 2022, The Home Depot Foundation and Tunnel to Towers Renovate Marine Corps Veteran’s Family Home. Major Tyler Tidwell spent 13 years as an Infantry Officer in the United States Marine Corps. He was deployed three times in support of U.S. Central Command, and he participated in training and operations across numerous countries. Shortly after his last deployment in 2018, Tyler was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. It has progressed rapidly, taking away his ability to speak and much of his physical mobility. You can read further details here

The Home Depot Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $417.84 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $264.51 for the same time period, recorded on 06/22/22.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) full year performance was -22.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Home Depot Inc. shares are logging -22.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $264.51 and $420.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2240887 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Home Depot Inc. (HD) recorded performance in the market was -23.67%, having the revenues showcasing 3.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 322.49B, as it employees total of 490600 workers.

Analysts verdict on The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the The Home Depot Inc. a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 294.37, with a change in the price was noted +46.51. In a similar fashion, The Home Depot Inc. posted a movement of +16.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,515,853 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HD is recording 173.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 165.70.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of The Home Depot Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of The Home Depot Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.75%, alongside a downfall of -22.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.22% during last recorded quarter.