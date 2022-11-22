Relativity Acquisition Corp. (RACY) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 16.10K

At the end of the latest market close, Relativity Acquisition Corp. (RACY) was valued at $10.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.09 while reaching the peak value of $10.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.09. The stock current value is $10.21.Recently in News on April 1, 2022, Relativity Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants Commencing April 4, 2022. Relativity Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RACYU) today announced that, commencing April 4, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 14,375,000 units completed on February 15, 2022, may elect to separately trade the shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (“Class A Common Stock”) and warrants included in the units. Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “RACY” and “RACYW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “RACYU.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Relativity Acquisition Corp. shares are logging 0.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.94 and $10.14.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1520169 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Relativity Acquisition Corp. (RACY) recorded performance in the market was 1.81%, having the revenues showcasing 1.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 189.53M.

Analysts verdict on Relativity Acquisition Corp. (RACY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Relativity Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RACY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (RACY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Relativity Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Relativity Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.81%. The shares increased approximately by 0.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.10% during last recorded quarter.