Market data suggests positive returns on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL), which is $59.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $59.00 after opening rate of $58.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $57.16 before closing at $58.76.Recently in News on November 21, 2022, ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP CELEBRATES 30 YEARS OF SAVE THE WAVES, THE COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY. First initiative to establish standards for environmental management, ocean conservation for crewmembers and guests across global fleet. You can read further details here

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $90.55 on 02/10/22, with the lowest value was $31.09 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) full year performance was -26.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares are logging -34.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.09 and $90.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1276313 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) recorded performance in the market was -23.59%, having the revenues showcasing 50.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.77B, as it employees total of 85000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.29, with a change in the price was noted +23.52. In a similar fashion, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. posted a movement of +66.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,356,354 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCL is recording 7.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.05.

Technical breakdown of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Raw Stochastic average of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.10%, alongside a downfall of -26.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.82% during last recorded quarter.