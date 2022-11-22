Here is why National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 12.21%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI), which is $0.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.4886 after opening rate of $0.48 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.41 before closing at $0.49.Recently in News on November 17, 2022, NCM and Affinity Solutions’ Research Study Identifies Link Between In-Theater Experiences and Elevated Consumer Spend in New Economic Impact Report. Today, Affinity Solutions, the leading Consumer Purchase Data platform focused on delivering improved business outcomes, and National CineMedia (NCM®), America’s largest movie network uniting brands with young diverse audiences, unveiled a breakthrough report that proves a predictive relationship between in-theater movie experiences and elevated consumer spend. The study entitled “Economic Impact Study: Moviegoing as an Indicator of Spend” analyzed NCM audiences of over eight million moviegoers per week and their spending habits. You can read further details here

National CineMedia Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4094 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $0.3810 for the same time period, recorded on 11/04/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) full year performance was -87.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, National CineMedia Inc. shares are logging -87.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $3.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 811643 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) recorded performance in the market was -85.06%, having the revenues showcasing -67.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.39M, as it employees total of 346 workers.

Market experts do have their say about National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9494, with a change in the price was noted -0.50. In a similar fashion, National CineMedia Inc. posted a movement of -54.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 988,259 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI)

Raw Stochastic average of National CineMedia Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.87%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of National CineMedia Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.31%, alongside a downfall of -87.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -28.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -67.96% during last recorded quarter.