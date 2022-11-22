Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

For the readers interested in the stock health of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It is currently valued at $1.76. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.76.Recently in News on November 16, 2022, RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results. RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

RLX Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.0900 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.9012 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) full year performance was -60.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RLX Technology Inc. shares are logging -70.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $5.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13962609 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) recorded performance in the market was -54.87%, having the revenues showcasing 23.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.68B, as it employees total of 1235 workers.

The Analysts eye on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4471, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, RLX Technology Inc. posted a movement of -17.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,336,328 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RLX is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.69%.

Considering, the past performance of RLX Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.88%, alongside a downfall of -60.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 74.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.08% during last recorded quarter.