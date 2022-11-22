China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS), which is $5.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.69 after opening rate of $5.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.00 before closing at $4.90.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, China Automotive Systems Reports a 26.8% Net Sales Increase in 2022 Third Quarter and 175% Diluted EPS Growth in First Nine Months. Q3 Revenues in Brazil Grew by 51.9% year-over-year Amid Currency Headwinds. You can read further details here

China Automotive Systems Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.69 on 11/21/22, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 03/11/22.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) full year performance was 45.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Automotive Systems Inc. shares are logging 9.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 155.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.20 and $5.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 578780 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) recorded performance in the market was 109.70%, having the revenues showcasing 24.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 171.47M, as it employees total of 3949 workers.

Analysts verdict on China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.73, with a change in the price was noted +2.92. In a similar fashion, China Automotive Systems Inc. posted a movement of +108.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 113,900 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAAS is recording 0.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of China Automotive Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.50%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of China Automotive Systems Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 109.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.79%, alongside a boost of 45.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 41.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.89% during last recorded quarter.