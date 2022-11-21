TuanChe Limited (TC): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TuanChe Limited (TC), which is $6.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.12 after opening rate of $8.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.04 before closing at $9.30.Recently in News on November 17, 2022, TuanChe and IAT Establish Strategic Partnership to Develop and Market New Energy Vehicles. TuanChe Limited (“TuanChe” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TC), a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China, has recently signed a strategic cooperation agreement with IAT Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. (“IAT”) (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 300825), one of the first batch of China’s high-tech enterprises and a leading independent vehicle research and development (“R&D”) solution provider in China and Asia. IAT is specialized in vehicle R&D, as well as development and manufacture of core vehicle components, among others. This strategic partnership will further bolster Tuanche’s R&D and manufacturing capabilities for new energy vehicles (“NEVs”) and accelerate its planned expansion into the NEV market. You can read further details here

TuanChe Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.74 on 11/11/22, with the lowest value was $1.42 for the same time period, recorded on 07/28/22.

TuanChe Limited (TC) full year performance was 213.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TuanChe Limited shares are logging -35.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 390.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.42 and $10.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 700057 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TuanChe Limited (TC) recorded performance in the market was 146.29%, having the revenues showcasing 172.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 146.79M, as it employees total of 621 workers.

Specialists analysis on TuanChe Limited (TC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TuanChe Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.93, with a change in the price was noted +4.93. In a similar fashion, TuanChe Limited posted a movement of +241.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 155,449 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TC is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: TuanChe Limited (TC)

Raw Stochastic average of TuanChe Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 146.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 246.77%, alongside a boost of 213.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -29.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 172.27% during last recorded quarter.