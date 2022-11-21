This is to seal it as Etsy Inc. (ETSY) shares are up 71.83% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Etsy Inc. (ETSY) was valued at $113.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $116.62 while reaching the peak value of $116.85 and lowest value recorded on the day was $112.09. The stock current value is $115.14.Recently in News on November 9, 2022, Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation including a webcasted fireside chat at the 2nd Annual Needham Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference on November 21, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. ET. The live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on our IR website at investors.etsy.com. You can read further details here

Etsy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $223.22 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $67.01 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) full year performance was -60.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Etsy Inc. shares are logging -62.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.01 and $307.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2100858 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Etsy Inc. (ETSY) recorded performance in the market was -47.97%, having the revenues showcasing 9.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.38B, as it employees total of 2786 workers.

Analysts verdict on Etsy Inc. (ETSY)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Etsy Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 102.92, with a change in the price was noted +41.40. In a similar fashion, Etsy Inc. posted a movement of +56.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,525,357 in trading volumes.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Etsy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Etsy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.42%, alongside a downfall of -60.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.81% during last recorded quarter.