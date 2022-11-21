The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) is priced at $1.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.25 and reached a high price of $2.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.23. The stock touched a low price of $1.98.Recently in News on November 8, 2022, Loyalty Ventures Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results. Consistent Performance by AIR MILES in Line with Expectations; Miles Issued Up 2%. You can read further details here

Loyalty Ventures Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.1700 on 01/24/22, with the lowest value was $0.7097 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) full year performance was -94.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Loyalty Ventures Inc. shares are logging -94.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 180.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.71 and $34.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 525545 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT) recorded performance in the market was -93.38%, having the revenues showcasing -12.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 54.90M, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Loyalty Ventures Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1576, with a change in the price was noted -1.74. In a similar fashion, Loyalty Ventures Inc. posted a movement of -46.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 987,867 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (LYLT)

Raw Stochastic average of Loyalty Ventures Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.11%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Loyalty Ventures Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -93.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.87%, alongside a downfall of -94.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 136.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.33% during last recorded quarter.