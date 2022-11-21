The clock is ticking: Clearfield Inc. (CLFD)

At the end of the latest market close, Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) was valued at $93.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $108.00 while reaching the peak value of $119.7575 and lowest value recorded on the day was $107.28. The stock current value is $117.94.Recently in News on November 17, 2022, Clearfield Reports Record Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. Revenue For Fiscal Fourth Quarter Grew 110% Year-over-Year to Record $95 Million Including an incremental $7 Million Generated by the Acquisition of Nestor Cables. You can read further details here

Clearfield Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $130.01 on 08/25/22, with the lowest value was $44.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) full year performance was 75.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clearfield Inc. shares are logging -9.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 167.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.15 and $130.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1317435 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) recorded performance in the market was 39.71%, having the revenues showcasing -1.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.28B, as it employees total of 250 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clearfield Inc. (CLFD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clearfield Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 98.94, with a change in the price was noted +58.45. In a similar fashion, Clearfield Inc. posted a movement of +98.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 313,429 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLFD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Clearfield Inc. (CLFD)

Raw Stochastic average of Clearfield Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.54%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clearfield Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 111.02%, alongside a boost of 75.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by 16.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.11% during last recorded quarter.