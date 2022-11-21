Take note of this Trade Activity: G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD), which is $0.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.40 after opening rate of $6.055 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.25 before closing at $0.17.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.7399 on 01/19/22, with the lowest value was $0.1026 for the same time period, recorded on 11/10/22.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) full year performance was -92.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd shares are logging -97.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.10 and $6.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2142227 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) recorded performance in the market was -91.02%, having the revenues showcasing -61.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.36M.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3372, with a change in the price was noted -0.46. In a similar fashion, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd posted a movement of -75.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 769,833 in trading volumes.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.83%.

If we look into the earlier routines of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -91.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.85%, alongside a downfall of -92.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -61.54% during last recorded quarter.