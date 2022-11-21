Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL). It is currently valued at $2.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.8432, after setting-off with the price of $1.7039. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.66 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.80.Recently in News on November 14, 2022, Nexalin Technology Announces Publication of a White Paper Validating its tACS Device for the Treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder. The Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, China, reports positive patient results, including disappearance of all somatic anxiety symptoms and improved quality of sleep. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nexalin Technology Inc. shares are logging -15.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 138.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.04 and $2.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3188841 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) recorded performance in the market was -20.00%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.71M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Analysts verdict on Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nexalin Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.90%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Nexalin Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.00%. The shares increased approximately by -1.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.36% in the period of the last 30 days.