Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW), which is $1.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.50 after opening rate of $1.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.18 before closing at $1.44.Recently in News on November 18, 2022, Jupiter Wellness Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (Nasdaq:JUPW), a wellness company focused on hair loss, eczema, burns, and sexual wellness, announced today that it had received a written letter from Nasdaq, which has determined that the Company has met the minimum bid requirement from November 4th to November 17, 2022. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed. You can read further details here

Jupiter Wellness Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6400 on 11/17/22, with the lowest value was $0.5900 for the same time period, recorded on 09/28/22.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) full year performance was -17.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares are logging -25.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $1.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 881099 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) recorded performance in the market was 37.08%, having the revenues showcasing 93.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.50M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Analysts verdict on Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jupiter Wellness Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8139, with a change in the price was noted +0.49. In a similar fashion, Jupiter Wellness Inc. posted a movement of +66.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 265,038 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JUPW is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Jupiter Wellness Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Jupiter Wellness Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.19%, alongside a downfall of -17.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 48.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 93.68% during last recorded quarter.