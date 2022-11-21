InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is on the roll with an average volume of 194.23K in the recent 3 months

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is priced at $2.26 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.69 and reached a high price of $3.06, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.50. The stock touched a low price of $2.0852.Recently in News on October 11, 2022, InVivo Therapeutics Announces Closing of $9 Million Registered Direct and Private Placement Offerings, Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: NVIV), a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on the treatment of spinal cord injuries, today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering for the sale and issuance of 154,000 shares of the Company’s common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 369,810 shares of common stock to a single healthcare-focused institutional investor. The Company also closed its previously announced private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the sale and issuance of pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1,190,476 shares of common stock with the same investor in the registered direct offering. In addition, the Company has issued to the investor unregistered preferred investment options to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,714,286 shares of the Company’s common stock in a private placement. The preferred investment options have an exercise price of $5.05 per share, are immediately exercisable, and will expire five and one-half (5.5) years from the date of issuance. The combined purchase price for one share of common stock or pre-funded warrant and the associated preferred investment option was $5.25. You can read further details here

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.77 on 08/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.01 for the same time period, recorded on 11/10/22.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) full year performance was -82.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are logging -85.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.01 and $16.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1133972 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) recorded performance in the market was -80.18%, having the revenues showcasing -67.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.79M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

The Analysts eye on InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.56, with a change in the price was noted -1.85. In a similar fashion, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -44.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 575,395 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NVIV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV)

Raw Stochastic average of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.35%.

Considering, the past performance of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.22%, alongside a downfall of -82.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -67.71% during last recorded quarter.