Here is why Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 21.19%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO), which is $2.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.90 after opening rate of $1.8359 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.70 before closing at $1.76.Recently in News on November 21, 2022, Cardio Diagnostics to Present at the Benchmark Company’s Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO) today announced it would be presenting at the Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -75.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.67 and $10.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1491797 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) recorded performance in the market was -82.08%, having the revenues showcasing -82.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.30M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.3995, with a change in the price was noted -7.11. In a similar fashion, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -72.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 67,287 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CDIO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.54%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.08%. The shares increased approximately by -7.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -79.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -82.29% during last recorded quarter.